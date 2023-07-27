Kaul Yang, 33, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:57 p.m. July 26 at Jones/Lincoln Road, on suspicion of arson on an inhabited structure/property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Chandler, 44, of the 2500 block of Allen Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:25 p.m. July 26 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leigha Shelton, 67, of the 400 block of Harding Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:03 p.m. July 25 at Franklin Road west. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sierra Davis, 26, of the 1700 block of Rebecca Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:17 a.m. July 26 at Rebecca Drive east Northfield. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.