FELONY ARRESTS
John A. Clayton, 46, of the 5800 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:10 p.m. July 27 in the 500 block of Featherside Way on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eric G. Walker, 29, of Elk Grove was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. July 27 in the 1400 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of kidnapping, rape of an unconscious person, oral copulation, false imprisonment with the intent of human trafficking, torture and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Majestic C. Boyd, 40, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. July 27 at the intersection of Louise Avenue and Gray Avenue on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment with the intent of human trafficking, torture and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joel A. Michaelis, 38, of the 1900 block of 16th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:02 p.m. July 26 at his residence on suspicion of kidnapping, corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Darien R. Lederer, 25, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:45 a.m. July 26 at Washington Square Park on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jose A. Diaz III, 22, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:15 a.m. July 26 in the 400 block of Ninth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.