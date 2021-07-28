FELONY ARRESTS
Edgar Becerra, 34, of the 800 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:02 a.m. July 27 on E Street at Fourteenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of second degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Jeremiah, 36, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 a.m. July 27 on Percy Avenue at Garden Highway on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brittany Maxon, 32, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:59 a.m. July 27 in the 400 block of Park Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Whitney-Rose Dickens, 33, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:18 p.m. July 27 on Heather Drive at Stabler Lane. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rose Christensen, 46, of the 1800 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:42 a.m. July 27 on Butte House Road at Howlett Avenue in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.