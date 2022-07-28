Todd Long, 39, of the 2700 block of Pepper Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:36 p.m. July 26 at Poole Boulevard, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Armando Garcia, 31, of the 1700 block of Harbor Town Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m. July 27 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and kidnapping He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roy Wesley Crabb III, 47, of the 5200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. July 27 at the 1000 block of Kay Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dennis Lee Martinez, 42, of Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:51 a.m. July 27 at the 1100 block of Vine Avenue, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.