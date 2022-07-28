FELONY ARRESTS

Todd Long, 39, of the 2700 block of Pepper Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:36 p.m. July 26 at Poole Boulevard, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

