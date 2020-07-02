FELONY ARRESTS
Lisa Fennell, 55, of the 1600 block of Third Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. July 1 at her residence on suspicion of assault with force and battery with serious bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeffrey M. Havens-Marmon, 26, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:58 p.m. July 1 in the 600 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of attempted second-degree robbery, a prohibited person purchasing tear gas, a prohibited person purchasing a stun gun, and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.