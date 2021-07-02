FELONY ARRESTS
Tammy Dahlquist, 49, of the 300 block of A Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:11 p.m. July 1 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Gomez, 29, of the 500 block of Hawthorne Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 a.m. July 1 at Bridge Street and Cooper Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded handgun when not the registered owner, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ralph Stormer, 55, of the 5600 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:21 p.m. July 1 at Lincoln Road and South George Washington Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacob M. Christopher, 29, of Browns Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:17 p.m. July 1 at Bald Mountain Road and Hillcrest Way. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joel Venegas, 46, of the 2700 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. July 1. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patricia Myers, 57, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 a.m. July 1 at Debra Lane and Winslow Drive. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.