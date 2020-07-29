FELONY ARRESTS
Andre D. Johnson, 24, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. July 27 on the 1200 block of Forrestwood Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and demanding a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shawn T. Robertson, 45, of the 1800 block of Palermo Road, Palermo, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:26 p.m. July 28 on the 1100 block of Butte House Road in Yuba City on suspicion of abuse, possession of a controlled substance and violating a restraining order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Narinderjit Singh, 55, of the 1800 block of Turin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:41 p.m. July 28 on the 1800 block of Turin Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a child and elder abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Amanda D. Norberg, 27, of the 700 block of April Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. July 28 on the 1900 block of Live Oak Blvd in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, brandishing a weapon or firearm and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Christopher Chavez, 19, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:01 p.m. July 28 on Lindhurst Avenue at N. Beale Road in Linda. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.