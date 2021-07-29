FELONY ARRESTS
Justin Williams, 43, of the 1700 block of Bay Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:55 p.m. July 28 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ethel Robinson, 57, of the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:05 p.m. July 27 at her residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gregorio Portillo, 32, of the 9800 block of Maple Park, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 p.m. July 27 at Shasta Street and Highway 20, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, burglary, and robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Condie Watters, Jr., 62, of Tracy, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 p.m. July 28 at Highway 99 and Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melisa Juarez, 27, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:48 a.m. July 28 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Whitney-Rose Dickens, 33, of the 1300 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:18 p.m. July 27 at Heather Drive and Stabler Lane. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.