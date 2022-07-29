Richard Harold Hatfield, 61, of the 1900 block of Buchanan Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:42 p.m. July 28 at 9th and F Street, on suspicion of battery involving injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse Lookingbill, 47, of the 15000 block of Summy Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m. July 28 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leanea Dempsey, 20, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. July 28 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, on suspicion of robbery in the second degree. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.