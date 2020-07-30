FELONY ARRESTS
Jack C. Walther, 49, of the 1800 block of Redhaven Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:41 a.m. July 30 in the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Howard G. Law, 34, of the 2800 block of Muir Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:46 p.m. July 29 in the 1100 block of Stewart Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Spencer M. Lara, 27, of Colusa was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:28 a.m. July 29 on Pass Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.