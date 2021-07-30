FELONY ARRESTS
Kenneth A. Smith, 31, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:35 p.m. July 29 in the 400 block of C Street on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua R. Mason, 38, of the 4300 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 p.m. July 29 in the 4300 block of Lever Avenue on suspicion of burglary and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ranjit Brar, 40, of the 9100 block of Jean Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:36 p.m. July 29 on Bandy Way at Stafford Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elias Ramirez, 35, of the 2600 block of Paseo Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:35 a.m. July 28 in the 8800 block of Larkin Road on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gabriel J. Lopez, 47, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:28 a.m. July 29 at Dantoni Road and Hammonton Smartsville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.