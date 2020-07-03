FELONY ARRESTS
Mindy L. Verrona, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:16 p.m. July 2 in the 1260 block of Franklin Ave. on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer S. Sohal, 46, of the 1780 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on July 2 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nicholas A. Rife, 24, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:37 p.m. July 2 in the 990 block of North Walton Ave.He was booked into Sutter County Jail.