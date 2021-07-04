FELONY ARRESTS
Derek Alford, 29, of the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. July 2 at the 900 block of Clark Avenue, on suspicion of willfully threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize and attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Saldivar Manriquez, 25, of Vallejo, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:29 a.m. July 2 at the 700 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Valencia, 37, of the 900 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. July 2 at Plumas Street and A Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Yohon Stewart, 46, of the 200 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. July 2 at 328 W on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gilberto Acolt, 38,of the 600 block of Palm Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 p.m. July 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Joseph Fernandez, 28, of Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m., July 2 at SR 99 at Hutchinson He was booked into Sutter County Jail.