FELONY ARRESTS
Sara Hollis, 23, of the 2200 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:24 a.m. July 3 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anakaren Navarro, 28, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:14 p.m. July 3 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle or vessel. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Randy Heckley, 68, of the 2200 block of Claremont Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:05 p.m. July 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caleb Beaver, 40, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 p.m. July 2 at Vernon Avenue and Little John Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kuldip Uppal, 66, of the 1600 block of Edwin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. July 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gregorio Portillo, 33, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:21 p.m. July 1 at the 900 block of Lincoln Road, on suspicion of first-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elizabeth Riley, 44, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:07 p.m. July 2 at Garden and Percy, on suspicion of first-degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sydney Hunt, 36, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:17 p.m. July 1 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Luis Quiroz Ferreyra, 29, of the 1600 block of Cattail Drive, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 p.m. July 2 at Sawtelle south of State Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Billy Mecready, 27, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:08 p.m. June 30 at B Street and Plumas Street, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kanwar Muctani, 36, of the 3700 block of Kim Way,Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 a.m. July 2 at State Highway 20 at Harter Parkway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott Mason, 52, of the 1800 block of Wild River Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:26 p.m. July 1 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amanda Husted, 35, of the 700 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:12 p.m. July 1 at her own residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.