Jerry MAllison, 29, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:09 a.m. July 3 at the 500 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Carreras, 48, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:03 a.m. July 3 at Mawson Bridge, Meridian, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Cortes, of the 200 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. July 2 at Colusa and Walton. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Herandez-Laureano, 21, of the 2200 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 p.m. July 2 at East Onstott and McMullen Avenue, Olivehurst. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tomas Herandez Osorio, 21, of the 5400 block of Johnson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 p.m. July 2 at Lincoln and Johnson Road, Yuba City, He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Ghusar, 22, of the 900 block of Allen Way, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 a.m. July 3 at Wendy’s on Bridge Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Enrique Garcia Jr., 20, of the 8800 block of Sinnard Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:37 p.m. July 3 at State Highway 99 northbound, north of Wilson Road. The person was booked into the Sutter County Jail.