FELONY ARRESTS
Anthony Ross, 35, of the 1800 block of Boardwalk Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. July 4 in the 5000 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy Richey, 41, of the 1100 block of Bronco Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. July 4 at Stabler Lane and Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Raymundo, 47, of the 1800 block of First Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:04 a.m. July 4 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Aaron Delmonte, 46, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:20 a.m. July 4 at his residence on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Wilson, 61, of Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. July 3 in the 900 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Zoe Mash, 18, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. July 3 in the 400 block of Center Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gilberto Acolt, 38, of the 600 block of Palm Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:06 p.m. July 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Yohon Stewart, 46, of the 200 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. July 2 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Valencia, 37, of the 900 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. July 2 at Plumas Street and A Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Saldivar Manriquez, 25, of Vallejo, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:29 a.m. July 2 in the 700 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Derek Alford, 25, of the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. July 2 in the 900 block of Clark Avenue, on suspicion of willfully threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize and attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Chano Farias, 40, of the 1400 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:12 a.m. July 4 at Wild River Drive and Lonely Oak Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melvin Ortiz, 30, of Vallejo, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:14 p.m. July 3 on Richland Road, east of Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Wilkinson, 31, of the 200 block of Fairman Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:58 a.m. July 3 in the 1000 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Fernandez, 28, of Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m. July 2 on Highway 99 at Hutchinson Road He was booked into Sutter County Jail.