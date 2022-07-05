FELONY ARRESTS
Roberto Rafael Ernesto Perry, 21, of the 1400 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. July 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship., battery likely resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Louie Armando Araujo, 78, of the 800 block of Nichols Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:36 a.m. July 2 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher Michael Gassett, 49, of the 1800 block of Waterfall Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:48 p.m. July 2 at the 1000 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jenny Rebecca Lucas, 44, of the 5800 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:17 p.m. July 3 at the 900 block of 10th Street, on suspicion of obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Miguel Cruz-Flores, 24, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:32 a.m. July 1 at State Highway 70 northbound, north of Olivehurst Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Wyatt Smith, 27, of the 7500 block of Burch Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:01 a.m. July 4 at Wilbur and C Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alejandra Gonzalez-Romero, 32, of the 700 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:52 a.m. July 4 at Little Side Road and Countryside Drive. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Mitchell, 45, of the 2000 block of Stone Wood Loop, Marysville. was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:40 p.m. July 4 at Second Street and C Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.