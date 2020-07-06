FELONY ARRESTS
Steven E. Pantoja, 27, of the 1400 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 p.m. July 4 on Franklin Avenue on suspicion of felony DUI and DUI resulting in injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Crystal A. Solis-Hirshkorn, 30, of the 800 block of Graystone Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:52 a.m. July 4 on Railroad Avenue on suspicion of being a convicted felony purchasing tear gas. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Omar Luna-Rocha, 31, of Gridley was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:24 p.m. July 3 on Highway 99 on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger and bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dakota M. Miles, 24, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6 p.m. July 3 on Obanion Road on suspicion of felony DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David M. Appel, 19, of the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4 a.m. July 5 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.