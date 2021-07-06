FELONY ARRESTS
David Gilbert, Jr., 45, of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:57 a.m. July 5 in the 500 block of Laurel Drive on suspicion of attempted grand theft, receiving known stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Ortiz, 25, of the 6000 block of Broadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:33 a.m. July 5 in the 900 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Armando Luna Vargas, 52, of the 700 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:51 p.m. July 4 in the 700 block of Evergreen Drive on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kyandre Payne, 26, of Orangevale, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 p.m. July 4 in the 800 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Satwant Dhami, 59, of the 1600 block of South Park Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:09 a.m. July 5 in the 900 block of Norwich Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marciela M. Troncoso, 41, of the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:59 a.m. July 5 on Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Harold Ramey III, 21, of Quinlan, Texas, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:40 p.m. July 4 on Humphrey Road north of Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.