FELONY ARRESTS
Christina Marie McAllister, 32, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. July 5 at the 1800 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, on suspicion of battery likely resulting in serious bodily injury and robbery. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Moises Carillo, 45, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:36 a.m. July 5 at the 400 block of Lemon, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jobani Fuentes-Mendoza, 30, of the 2200 block of Cumisky Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:53 a.m. July 5 at Grand and Arboga. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Simranjit Singh Bajwa, 33, of the 900 block of Heritage Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:58 p.m. July 5 at the 200 block of D Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raymond Martinez, 41, of the 1400 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:08 p.m. July 4 at Gurdas Court and Hunz Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Judy Duvall, 73, of the 500 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. July 5 at the 400 block of Brown Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.