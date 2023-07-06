FELONY ARRESTS

Christopher Burritt, 41, of the 900 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:19 a.m. July 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

