Christopher Burritt, 41, of the 900 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:19 a.m. July 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kieran Watkins, 34, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:39 a.m. July 5 at the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vickie Hedden, 68, of Quincy, was arrested by the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office at 3 p.m. July 5 at the 3100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of murder. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jatinder Kular, 38, of the 3400 block of Kroft Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:21 p.m. July 5 at the 9800 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, on suspicion of burglary and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brandey Bolton, 43, of the 2300 block of RedGold Street, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:31 p.m. July 4 at State Highway 70 southbound, north of Striplin Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Edward Olson, 50, of Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:02 a.m. July 5 at the 900 block of Nicolaus Avenue, Sutter. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Donovan, 67, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:35 p.m. July 5 at the 400 block of Palora Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.