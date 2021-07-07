FELONY ARRESTS
Christoper R. Calkings, 39, of the 9200 block of Loma Rica Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:27 p.m. July 6 in the 9200 block of Loma Rica Road on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nathanael Gage, 22, of the 2900 block of North Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 p.m. July 6 in the 2900 block of North Township Road in Yuba City on suspicion of rape by force or fear and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeffery T. Cox, 42, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. July 6 at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of distributing obscene matter that shows a minor engaging in sexual conduct. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jacob Rinke, 38, of the 1800 block of Woodland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:33 p.m. July 5 in the 1800 block of Woodland Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, battery, criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Timothy Mallen, 37, of the 1400 block of Coats Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:30 a.m. July 6 on southbound Highway 99 south of Howsley Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Chavez-Avila, 19, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:37 a.m. July 6 on Pass Road east of Kellogg Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Efrain Cisco Padilla, 25, of the 600 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:28 a.m. July 6 on Plumas Street south of Bridge Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.