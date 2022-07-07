FELONY ARRESTS
Louis Giovann Martinez, 31, of the 1100 block of East 17th Street, Martinez, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:40 p.m. July 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of false imprisonment, elder abuse and obstruction/resistance of an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cynthia Lysette Alvarez, 23, of the 1700 block of Presidio Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:52 p.m. July 6 at her own residence, on suspicion of unauthorized use of identification, embezzlement from an elder, grand theft and forgery. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Baylee Erin Phillips, 19, of the 5700 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. July 6 at North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, buying/receiving a stolen vehicle/vessel, possession of a controlled substance and theft of personal property. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Travis Cole, 31, of the 1600 block of Twisted River Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:18 a.m. July 5 at the 400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rigoberto Fernandez Soto, 26, of the 100 block of Clinton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 p.m. July 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jacob Gerald McArthur, 33, of the 1400 block of I Street, Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:11 p.m. July 6 at Willow Glen Road, north of Begonia Way. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Randy Gilbertson, 32, of the 10000 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:34 p.m. July 5 at the 2400 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Thompson, 23, of the 1400 block of Oro Grande Street, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:32 p.m. July 6 at Township, north of Pennington. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.