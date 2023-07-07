Robert White, 32, of the 2400 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:53 a.m. July 6 at the 2400 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 19, of the 4100 block of Donald Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:58 a.m. July 6 at the 1200 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Simmons, 55, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation at 4:10 p.m. July 6 at his own residence, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run possibly resulting in death or injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.