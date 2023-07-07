FELONY ARRESTS

Robert White, 32, of the 2400 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:53 a.m. July 6 at the 2400 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

