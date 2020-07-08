FELONY ARRESTS
Sean A. Gonzales, 53, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:57 p.m. July 7 at Shasta Way and Park Avenue, Linda, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James M. Fiske, 31, of the 6320 block of Bayberry Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 a.m. July 7 at North Beale Road and Hammonton Smartsville Road on suspicion of arson, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing a concealed weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Manny G. Dowden, 53, of the 1100 block of Queens Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:26 p.m. July 6 at 2nd Street and Bridge Street on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in injury and being involved in an accident that injured another person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lloyd W. George, 57, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:26 p.m. July 6 in the 10000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sabastian L. Baltezore, 19, of the 4790 block of Western Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. July 1 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Luis M. Cruz Sotelo, 35, of the 9470 block of N St., Live Oak, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:45 p.m. July 7 at 10th Street and F Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carissa M. Resendez-Ocompo, 22, of the 880 block of B St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. July 7 at B Street and Gray Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Courtney N. Copeland, 43, of Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. July 7 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
