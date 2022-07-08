FELONY ARRESTS
Tanya Miller, 29, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:18 p.m. July 6 in the 800 block of W. Onstott Road in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree burglary, two counts of receiving known stolen property, committing a felony while released on bail and violation of parole. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jamie Dasher, 41, of the 300 block of S. Market Street, San Jose, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 p.m. July 6 in the 800 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, fraudulent possession of personal identifying information with the intent to defraud, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to sell to a minor, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and violation of parole. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul Reed, 56, of the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:54 a.m. July 7 on Rosalind Avenue at Stafford Way in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, petty theft totalling $950, speeding, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Elizabeth Valdovinos, 30, of the 900 block of East Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:38 p.m. July 7 in the 900 block of East Crest Court in Yuba City on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor and statutory rape. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carl Harmon, 44, of the 4200 block of Sawtelle Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 p.m. July 7 on Larkin Road at Clark Road on suspicion of possession of tear gas, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth Adams, 27, of the 1600 block of Scarlett Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:15 p.m. July 7 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, child endangerment, vandalism with $400 or more in damages, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, driving without a license, three counts of committing a felony while on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Calab J. Villa, 29, of the 5600 block of S. Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:09 a.m. July 7 in the 5600 block of S. Gledhill Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, penetration with special circumstances, three or more sex acts with a minor and attempted statetory rape. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Luis M. Gonzalez, 54, of the 1600 block of Cumiskey Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:41 p.m. July 7 in the 1600 block of Cumiskey Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Oziel Hernandez, 18, of the 800 block of Bandy Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. July 7 in the 200 block of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, making an unsafe turn, driving without a license and hit and run with property damage. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shala J. Marin, 50, of the 300 block of A Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:24 p.m. July 7 on F Street at Second Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ivan A. Griesert, 35, of San Antonio, Tex., was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:08 a.m. July 7 in the 1100 block of Blue Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.