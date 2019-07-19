FELONY arrests
Jordan J. Mitchell, 18, homeless, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:53 p.m. July 17 in the 400 block of J Street on suspicion of grand theft and custodial institution burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Benjamin M. Jackson, 26, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:49 a.m. July 18 in the 1400 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of use of someone else’s ID. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James A. Moore Jr., 35, homeless, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m. July 18 in the 900 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Brandon A. Rhodes, 40, of the 900 block of Kay Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:59 p.m. July 18 in the 500 block of B Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.