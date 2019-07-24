FELONY arrests
Christina Zehnder, 50, of Roseville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. July 23 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and making fictitious checks. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Mohammed Elyaaz, 31, of the 1100 block of Jewelflower Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:52 a.m. July 23 at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Noe Lucatero, 23, of the 300 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:10 p.m. July 23.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail.