FELONY arrests
Eric B. Jackson, 29, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 p.m. July 14 in the 1100 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alan J. Marshall, 33, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:25 a.m. July 13 on suspicion of robbery, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm, and resisting arrest. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Vue Xiong, 26, of the 1900 block of 15th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:58 a.m. July 13 at Powerline Road on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
George A. Lynch, 36, of the 900 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:19 a.m. July 12 in the 1200 block of B Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin W. Williams, 31, of Stockton, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9 a.m. July 12 in the 45000 block of Arboga Road on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin W. Branch, 23, of the 4500 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6 a.m. July 14 at 14th and Lemon streets on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyler J. Woodrow, 23, of Georgetown, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:15 a.m. July 15 at 11th and B streets on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Derryl E. Bays, 53, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:56 a.m. July 15 at South Gledhill Avenue on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Sean A. Backman, 34, of the 200 block of Julie Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 p.m. July 14 at Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo R. Guzman, 26, of the 700 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department July 14. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Derek A. Ivy, 31, of the 1600 block of Calistoga Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:40 a.m. July 14 at 6th and E streets. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cedar A. Miles, 35, of the 2500 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:27 a.m. July 14. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.