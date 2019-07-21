FELONY arrests
Derrick L. Murphey, 39, of the 2900 block of Hillview Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. July 19 at Hillcrest Park on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Noe J. Lucatero-Mora, 23, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 a.m. July 19 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael R. Manning, 43, homeless, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:40 p.m. July 19 in the 600 block of 10th Street on suspicion of possessing forged notes and forgery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kevin Carpenter, 31, of the 5600 block of Alicia Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by NET-5 at 6:34 p.m. July 19 at his residence on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Rafael Ceja, 22, of the 11000 block of Township Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department 12:47 a.m. July 18 in the 600 block of Washington Avenue.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott D. Boston, 37, of Oakland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:14 p.m. July 19 at Oak Valley Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.