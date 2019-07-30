FELONY arrests
Isaiah L. Ponce, 23, of Fresno was arrested by a Beale Air Force Base security officer at 10:05 p.m. July 29 at Beale Air Force Base on suspicion of federal charges. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Moses A. Martinez, 35, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:54 a.m. July 29 in the 1200 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of second-degree robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andre T. Price, 40, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9 a.m. July 29 in the 300 block of 6th Street, on suspicion of criminal threats, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon-not a firearm and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert L. Laughlin, 62, no city of residence given, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. July 28 in Marysville on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jacob Salgado, 34, of the 400 block of Covillaud Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:01 p.m. July 29 on Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dennis P. Holland, 41, of Muldrow, Oklahoma, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:05 a.m. July 29 at the intersection of Gray Avenue ad Ainsley Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daton L. Brown, 35, of Chico, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:15 p.m. July 28 at 5th and F streets. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.