FELONY arrests
Renee A. Samuel, 51, of the 100 block of Taja Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:10 p.m. July 6 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antwan R. Gillian, 33, of the 1000 block of North Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:20 a.m. July 6 in the 900 block of Marshall Way on suspicion of threatening great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Monte S. Heard, 56, homeless, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. July 6 in the 1100 block of Casita Drive on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and manufacturing or possessing a lead cane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gloria M. Rutherford, 70, of the first block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office July 6 at her residence on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shariffe M. Vaughn, 35, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 p.m. July 6 in the 700 block of Almond Street on suspicion of vandalism, threatening great bodily injury, and preventing or dissuading a victim or witness. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin M. Ritchie, 39, of the 2700 block of Date Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. July 6 at N Street on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Spencer D. Barnes, 23, of the 900 block of Ella Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:42 p.m. July 7 in the 300 block of Grant Way on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and willful harm or great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Carlos P. Zarco, 59, of the 100 block of Evans Remer Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:02 a.m. July 7 at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon A. Rhodes, 40, of the 1900 block of 15th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:10 p.m. July 7 at Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Frederick J. Mathews, 52, of the 2400 block of Kathryn Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:08 p.m. July 6 at Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.