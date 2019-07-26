FELONY arrests
Shanah V. Soulia, 22, of the 1200 block of Lytle Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:05 a.m. July 25 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tanya M. Knapp, 50, of the 5700 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:19 p.m. July 24 in the 1300 block of D Street on suspicion of criminal threats. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Mathew R. Johnson, 37, of Woodland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:10 p.m. July 25 at Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew S. Potts, 46, of Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11 p.m. July 25 at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.