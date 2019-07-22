FELONY arrests
Dagoberto Lopez-Avila, 26, of the 900 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:12 p.m. July 20 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Earl I. Smith, 26, of the 700 block of Wilke Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 a.m. July 20 at his residence on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Crista J. Condrey, 39, of the 10000 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. July 19 in the 500 block of Bogue Road on suspicion of vandalism and driving a car without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyra I. Beckles, 39, of the 700 block of Louise Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:05 p.m. at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John C. Thomas, 60, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:40 a.m. July 22 at Highway 65 and Dairy Road on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gustavo M. Lagunas, 60, of the 5200 block of Aspen Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:55 p.m. July 20 at his residence on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon, discharging a firearm and possessing a large-capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Armando R. Botello, 25, of the 900 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. July 21 at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason W. Mullin, 42, of the 1700 Cherry Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:28 a.m. July 21 at Township and Franklin roads. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Palwinder Singh, 28, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:45 a.m. July 20 at Phillips and Lincoln roads. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Chavez, 28, of the 5900 block of Cohn Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:22 a.m. July 20 at Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.