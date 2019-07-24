FELONY arrests
Joshua R. Jones, 38, of the 27000 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:07 a.m. July 22 in the 7700 block of Butte House Road on suspicion of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and grand theft of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Rodriguez, 29, of the 1700 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:21 a.m. July 22 at Jones Road and Mariposa Drive on suspicion of spousal abuse and driving under the influence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathan J. Weger, 38, of the 2900 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:54 p.m. July 22 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David W. Weger Jr., 44, homeless, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:54 p.m. July 22 at the 2900 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jonathan E. O’Neal, 29, of the 1700 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 p.m. July 21 at Teesdale Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rafael Hernandez-Gomez, 39, of the 100 block of East Palora Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:28 p.m. July 22 in the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeff W. Rogers, 42, of Arizona, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:48 p.m. July 22 at North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.