FELONY arrests
Alma D. Chacon, 64, of the 5300 block of Sawtelle Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. July 17 at Railroad Avenue on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Palwinder S. Mann, 30, of the 1300 block of East Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:15 a.m. July 17 at his residence on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph R. Rhoades, 57, of the 3500 block of Velvet Leaf Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:51 p.m. July 16 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrest
Larry D. Moore, 57, of Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:59 p.m. July 17 at Second Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.