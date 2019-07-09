FELONY arrests
Robert L. Malmgren, 47, of the 5700 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:29 a.m. July 8 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel A. Trenidad, 37, of the 1400 block of Linda Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:45 p.m. July 7 in the 800 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Aurelio M. Frias, 30, of the 100 block of Hooper Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:09 p.m. July 7 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alberto A. Martinez, 33, of the 1700 block of Aldridge Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:44 a.m. July 7 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.