FELONY arrests
Chevy J. Turner, 23, homeless, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. July 27 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon-not a firearm and threatening great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oscar M. Gracian, 43, of the 1700 block of Woodland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 a.m. July 28 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan M. Wessling, 29, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:10 a.m. July 28 in the 900 block of Shasta Street on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lavonna D. Hardin, 52, of the 800 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department July 28 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jose L. Cruz, 20, of the 700 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:56 p.m. July 27 at Highway 99 and Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert A. Fisser, 23, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:10 p.m. July 27 at Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Ibarra, 25, of the 300 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:32 a.m. July 27 in the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcella A. Vargas, 29, of the 1800 block of Turpen Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:58 a.m. July 27 at Live Oak Boulevard. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerry J. Bradfield, 51, of the 1100 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:42 a.m. July 27 at Second Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William M. Silva Barberena, 28, of San Francisco, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. July 28 at Highway 99 and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roger M. Englert, 27, of the 13000 block of Moonshine Road, Camptonville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 p.m. July 27 at Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Quincy E. Lartigue, 19, of the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 a.m. July 27 at Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco J. Flores-Aceves, 24, of Napa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:05 a.m. July 27 at Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin P. Hyde, 26, of Winters, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:36 p.m. July 26 at River Oaks Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.