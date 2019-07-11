FELONY arrests
James J. Lino, 49, homeless, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at
10:26 a.m. July 9 in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and body armor. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mohammad S. Khan, 40, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:14 a.m. July 9 in the 1300 block of Dustin Drive on suspicion of threatening great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie R. Langston, 30, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at
11:20 a.m. July 9 in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue on suspicion of grand theft over $950. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Joshua P. Reynolds, 20, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:47 a.m. July 9 at Highway 99 and Messick Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.