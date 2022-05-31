FELONY ARRESTS
Gerome Michael Beauchman, 33, of Susanville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:25 a.m. May 31 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of unauthorized use of ID and forgery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julio Escobedo, 33, of the 2300 block of Butte House, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:22 a.m. May 30 at the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana (six-plus plants) and possession of a narcotic/controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roy Wilson, 42, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Drive, Maysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:34 p.m. May 30 at the 1500 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth Errol Moriarty, 34, of Davis, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:04 p.m. May 29 at Highway 70 and Olivehurst Avenue, on suspicion of buying and receiving a known stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael Gregory Silence Jr., 45, of the 1600 block of Gold Street, Maysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:28 p.m. May 28 at his own residence, on suspicion of buying and receiving a known stolen vehicle and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lela Clayton, 45, of the 1800 block of Sierra Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:39 p.m. May 25 at the 9900 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerry Mann, 39, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:09 a.m. May 28 at the 1300 block of Bogue Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a child and assault with a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lajuan Washington, 39, of the 1300 block of 11th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:08 p.m. May 28 at the 1100 block of Casita Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric Devon Tyler, 39, of the 4600 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 p.m. May 27 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kyra Beckles, 42, of the 700 block of Louise Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 a.m. May 27 at the 1100 block of Civic Center Boulevard, on suspicion of embezzlement with a value greater than $950. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
John Franklin Gonzales, 38, of the 1900 block of Fernwood Drive, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:38 a.m. May 31 at 5th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Monique Myers, 29, of the 1800 block of Sukh Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:33 p.m. May 30 at Sutter Street and 10th Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Contreas, 24, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:16 a.m. May 30 at Highway 99 north, south of Marcuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Zumudio, 33, of the 2200 block of Encinal Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:27 p.m. May 30 at the 1700 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tomas Magdaleno, 33, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:31 p.m. May 30 at the 1600 block of Eager Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Daniel Palomares Rocha, 23, of the 2300 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:01 a.m. May 29 at Arboga Road, north of 9th Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stefan Kyle Blagg, 32, of Nevada City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:31 a.m. May 28 at Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nichlas William Lynch, 32, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:06 p.m. May 28 at Marysville Road and Texas Hill. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ivan Jimenez De la Rosa, 25, of the 600 block of Cooper Avenue, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:35 p.m. May 28 at Cooper Avenue and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Reyes-Mendez, 21, of the 200 block of C Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:52 p.m. May 28 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Omar Lopez Mora, 19, of the 900 block of East Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:13 a.m. May 27 at Highway 70 south and Erle Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Henry Flores Jr., 39, of the 500 block of Colusa Avenue.was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 a.m. May 27 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Celui Lopez Munoz, 37, of San Francisco,was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:35 p.m. May 27 at State Route 70 south, south of Kempton. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Vallalpando, 43, of Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:10 p.m. May 27 at the 11 block of Morton Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.