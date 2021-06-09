FELONY ARRESTS
Matthew Ridge, 44, of the 1700 block of Sessler Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:15 p.m. June 8 in the 900 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Erin Gregg, 33, of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:12 p.m. June 7 at her residence on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miranda Gonzalez, 31, of the 9600 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:10 p.m. June 8 in the 1100 block of Railroad Road on suspicion of first-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan M. Euerle, 28, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:08 a.m. June 8 on Bridge and Plumas streets in Yuba City on suspicion of felony evading and DUI. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jermaine Barber, 36, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:58 p.m. June 8 on Highway 20 west of Cooper Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.