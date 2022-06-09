FELONY ARRESTS
Jacob Doering, 24, of Durham, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:40 a.m. June 8 at (Broadway) Larkin Road/Center Street, on suspicion of bringing alcohol/drugs into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dylon Jaramillo, 23, of the 3300 block of David Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 a.m. June 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and oral copulation by use of force causing injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.