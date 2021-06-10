FELONY ARRESTS
Austin J. Tipton, 29, of the 2500 block of Plumas Arboga Road, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:26 p.m. June 9 on Lindhurst Avenue north of Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jana Hedrick, 52, of the 2800 block of California Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 p.m. June 9 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.