FELONY ARRESTS
De Shawn Mims, 30, of the 6000 block of Griffith Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:55 a.m. June 9 at Live Oak Boulevard and North Gate Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian Keeney, 39, of the 2300 block of Cornelius Avenue, Rio Oso, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at noon June 9 in Elk Grove, on suspicion of a hit-and-run accident causing injury or death. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shaan Folmer, 38, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:27 p.m. June 9 at the 600 block of Chestnut Street, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brittaney Griffin, 27, of Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 p.m. June 10 at State Highway 99 at Elm Street, on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Dewayne Colburn, 73, of the 1900 block of Beverly Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:21 p.m. June 9 at his own residence, on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
John Henderson, 56, of Antelope, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 p.m. June 9 at State Highway 99 at Lincoln. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Veronica Garcia, 34, of the 1600 block of Wellflower Circle, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:42 p.m. June 9 at Bridge Street, west of Plumas Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fuaoletalale David Mamae, 53, of the 6000 block of Park Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:43 p.m. June 9 at Feather River Boulevard, south of Ella. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.