FELONY ARRESTS
Richard H. Hatfield, 60, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:16 a.m. June 11 in the 1900 block of Buchanan Street on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alec J. Bumanglag, 31, of the 1700 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:04 p.m. June 10 on Yuba Street on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Melissa Moody, 34, of the first block of Third Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:16 p.m. June 10 in the 800 block of Louise Avenue on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin W. Robinson, 33, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:12 p.m. June 10 in the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Luis Langarica II, 37, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 11:45 a.m. June 10 in the 500 block of Boyd Street on suspicion of manufacturing or possessing nunchaku. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Rowley, 23, of the 100 block of Twin Rivers Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:48 a.m. June 10 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Stacy, 26, of the 1900 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. June 10 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lilleybreeze Adams, 20, of the 5800 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. June 10 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, personal use of a weapon other than a firearm, and robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Magana, 36, of the 9600 block of Samuel Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:25 a.m. June 10 at the corner of Larkin Road and Nevada Street in Live Oak on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Craig Harger, 54, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:16 a.m. June 10 in the 2400 block of Oakbrook Drive on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Austin J. Tipton, 29, of the 2500 block of Plumas Arboga Road, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:26 p.m. June 9 on Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Horacio I. Romero, 40, of the 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:18 p.m. June 10 at Seventh Avenue and Powerline Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ngin Liberty, 36, of the 1800 block of Big Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:47 p.m. June 10 on Big Oaks Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mary Fezzie, 29, of the 8100 block of Eureka Lane, Smartsville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:11 a.m. June 10 in the 700 block of Bridge Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio U. Vazquez, 32, of San Marcos, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:55 p.m. June 9 on Seventh Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.