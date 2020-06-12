Felony Arrests:
Edgar J. McKnight, 18, of the 1190 block of Blue St., Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:20 a.m. June 12 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan M. Newton, of the 2290 block of Waterbury Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. June 11 on suspicion of abuse and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John M. Hammond, 46, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:59 a.m. June 11 in the 1230 block of Oswald Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of embezzlement. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Juan Tejada-Molina, 34, of the 300 block of McRay Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:43 p.m. June 9 on Seventh Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.