FELONY ARRESTS
Patrick Ramsey, 35, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:05 a.m. June 12 at Clements Road at McClatchy Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody Heinz, 33, of the 3300 block of Paris Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. June 11 at the 1000 block of Harter Road, on suspicion of second degree robbery and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 36, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. June 11 at Lincoln Road at Bromley on suspicion of vandalism and battery on a person. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph Whalen, 54,of the 1500 block of Redding Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:39 p.m. June 11 at the 1200 block of Stabler Lane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Miranda-Rueda, 23, of the 900 block of Karen Drive, Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:06 p.m. June 11 at SR 99 at Smith. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Gonzalez-Macias, 20, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:33 p.m. June 11 at SR 20 at El Margarita Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angelina Echols, 38, of the 800 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. June 11 at the 300 block of Colusa Avenue at the 10th Street Bridge. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christie Thompson, 55, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. June 11 at the 1100 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sierra Archuleta, 27, of the 100 block of Solana Drive, Oroville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:21 a.m. June 11 at SR 99 at North Riego Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Navdeep Sahota, 24, of the 100 block of Bristol Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. June 11 at the 1000 block of Civic Center boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melissa Juarez, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. June 11 at Garden Hwy and Winship Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.