FELONY ARRESTS
Leanea Dempsey, 20, of the 300 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. June 10 on Bird Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Owen, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 a.m. June 10 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephen Lal, 44, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:46 a.m. June 10 in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of personal identification with the intent to defraud, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Oliver-Munoz, 29, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 p.m. June 10 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of indecent exposure and felony violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Seitz, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:50 p.m. June 11 in the 600 block of Chestnut Street in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alex Nelson, 34, of the 1200 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:51 p.m. June 11 in the 500 block of Fruitvale Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, dissuading or intimidating a witness, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steve Senko, 61, of the 600 block of Azores Circle, Bay Point, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. June 12 on Colusa Avenue on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of driving with a license suspend for DUI, speeding and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 37, of the 300 block of Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:59 a.m. June 12 on S. Walton Avenue at Lincoln Road on suspicion of grand theft, battery, receiving known stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mathew Comporato, 36, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:58 p.m. June 12 in the 2400 block of Colusa Frontage Road on suspicion of manufacturing, sale or possession of brass knuckles, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ray Ayala, 47, of the 1200 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. June 12 in the 1200 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo S. Camarena, 30, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:03 a.m. June 12 in the 6000 block of Gossett Way on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Samuel Medina, 21, of the 1800 block of Hardy Drive, Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. June 9 on N. George Washington Boulevard at State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Lopez, 28, of the 1900 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:30 a.m. June 10 on Highway 70 at Stripin Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rigoberto Soto, 26, of the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:38 a.m. June 10 in the 1000 block of Sutter Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Deamos Potter III, 38, of the 1900 block of 68th Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:42 p.m. June 10 on Highway 99 at Garden Highway. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bruce Jones, 40, of the 1500 block of Russian Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:41 p.m. June 10 on Lincoln Road at Jones Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Parabhshimran Mohar, 31, of the 1700 block of Burgundy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:05 a.m. June 11 on Colusa Frontage Road at Bryn Mawr Drive in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexis Zamudio, 30, of the 1200 block of Creswell Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. June 11 on Percy Avenue at Franklin Drive in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Virgil Gonzales Jr., 48, of the 7000 block of Reservation Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:07 a.m. June 11 on State Route 20 west of Acacia Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Boden Jr., 37, of the 300 block of S. Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:06 p.m. June 12 on S. Lawrence Avenue just south of Marcia Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jacob R. Venable, 23, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:20 p.m. June 12 in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and failure to provide valid vehicle insurance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Rachel L. Graves, 38, of Marysville, was arrested by the Maryville Police Department at 1:38 p.m. June 12 on B Street at 24th Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Victoria D. Gonzalez, 21, of the 1700 block of Hicks Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:52 a.m. June 12 in the 1700 block of Hicks Avenue in Olivehurst. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jennifer J. Dryden, 50, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. June 12 in the 5000 block of Olivehurst Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.