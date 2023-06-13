Cody Lionel Meza, 20, of the 1000 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force at 8 a.m. June 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan Ramirez Merino, 30, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:16 p.m. June 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Hansen, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:53 p.m. June 12 at the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julian Antonio Gonzalez, 25, of the 1000 block of Murphy Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:20 a.m. June 12 at 4th and E Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Grant Journey, 47, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 a.m. June 13 at Lincoln Road and Jones Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.