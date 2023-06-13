FELONY ARRESTS

Cody Lionel Meza, 20, of the 1000 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force at 8 a.m. June 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you