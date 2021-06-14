FELONY ARRESTS
Leonel J. Lopez, 19, of the 1400 block of Rosalind Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:24 p.m. June 13 on Highway 20 on suspicion of false personation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Melgoza, Jr., 42, of Knights Landing, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. June 13 in the 9900 block of Hunter Street in Knights Landing on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason A. Weaver, 20, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 p.m. June 13 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ivan Herrera, 34, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:34 a.m. June 13 at the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of false personation and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brianne Wright, 26, of Magalia, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 p.m. June 12 at Walmart on suspicion of carrying a concealed stolen weapon. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gregorio Portillo, 32, of the 9600 block of Maple Park, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:57 a.m. June 12 in the 4700 block of Garden Highway on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gabriel Flores, 38, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. June 12 on Highway 20 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jhan Cruz-Munoz, 22, of the 400 block of North Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:13 a.m. June 12 on Church Street on suspicion of making or passing a fictitious check. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Huff, 34, of the 2900 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:51 a.m. June 12 in the 10000 block of Highway 99 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Ramsey, 35, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:05 a.m. June 12 at Clements Road and McClatchy Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus A. Guerra, 25, of the 700 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:20 p.m. June 11 in the 900 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody Heinz, 33, of the 3300 block of Paris Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. June 11 in the 1000 block of Harter Road on suspicion of second degree robbery and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 36, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. June 11 on Lincoln Road on suspicion of vandalism and battery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cristina Soto-Guzman, 39, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:26 p.m. June 13 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Delgadillo, 38, of Lincoln, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:19 p.m. June 12 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charriel Negron-Perez, 23, of the 1400 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:47 a.m. June 12 on North Walton. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Miranda-Rueda, 23, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:06 p.m. June 11 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Whalen, 54, of the 1500 block of Redding Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:39 p.m. June 11 in the 1200 block of Stabler Lane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Gonzalez-Macias, 20, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:33 p.m. June 11 at Highway 20 and El Margarita Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angelina Echols, 38, of the 800 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. June 11 in the 300 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christie Thompson, 55, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sierra Archuleta, 27, of Oroville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:21 a.m. June 11 at Highway 99 and North Riego Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Navdeep Sahota, 24, of the 100 block of Bristol Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. June 11 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melissa Juarez, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. June 11 at Garden Highway and Winship Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.